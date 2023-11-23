St Augustine’s wins World Fisheries Day quiz competition

Emelia Ennin Abbey Nov - 23 - 2023 , 09:11

St Augustine's College emerged winner of the first-ever quiz competition held in commemoration of this year's World Fisheries Day celebration.

The other finalists were the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School (SHS), Keta SHS and Accra Academy.

At the end of the competition which aired live on the popular UNIIQ FM’s show, “What Do You Know?”

St Augustine’s carried the day with 36 points, while Accra Academy had 34 points, Ahantaman Girls and Keta SHS had 33 and 27 points respectively.

Quiz

The quiz focused on the significance of the fisheries day celebration, the importance of fishing activities, effects of illegal fishing activities and interventions being implemented to ensure Ghana attained the 14th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) which focuses on food security.

SDG 14 is about "Life below water" and targets conserving and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

It is one of the 17 SDGs established by the United Nations in 2015.

Prizes

Apart from a trophy, St Augustine’s also received Ghc5000 cash prize and certificates.

In order of their positions, the other participating schools went home with GH¢4000, GH¢3000 and GH¢2000 with all the contestants receiving certificates in recognition of their participation.

The competition was organised by USAID support initiative Feed The Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity in collaboration with GBC.

Importance of Fisheries sector

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim, said the celebration of World Fisheries Day on November 21, each year was to create awareness on the fisheries sector.

He said a number of activities were ongoing as part of efforts to promote responsible fishing, stressing that the government was committed to implementing measures aimed at ensuring a sustainable management of Ghana's Fisheries industry.