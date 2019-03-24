Govt prepares roadmap for implementation of Right to Information bill

The government has prepared a roadmap for the implementation of the Right to Information bill, which is expected to be passed into law this week.
At a press briefing in Accra Sunday afternoon, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the roadmap includes establishing information offices in all government offices that need to have one.
The 7th Parliament of the 4th republic has in good time completed the consideration stage of the RTI bill after several policy changes and amendments and months of rigorous debates on the floor of the house.
Even currently there are further new petitions asking for further amendments to provisions of the bill.
However, Parliament is minded to pass the bill into law this week, and send it for Presidential assent soon thereafter.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The bill in its current form requires the establishment of Information Units in all public offices, recruitment and training of information officers to man these units, establishment of the RTI commission and the completion of various administrative protocols before the commencement of the next fiscal year.
These are necessary to ensure that there will indeed be the infrastructure that can deliver on the RTI requests filed under this new law.
The new law will be a major addition to the credential of Ghana as a strong democracy and President Akufo-Addo who for many years has championed the cause of enhancing the frontiers of human rights.
Government through the Ministry of Information, which will be the implementing ministry, has already commenced engagements in preparation of a roadmap for implementation.
We ask all who have followed the entire process to join in heralding the final passage and to cooperate with us in its implementation.
More to follow...