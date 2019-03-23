3 illegal Chinese miners arrested by ministerial committee

Seven Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining in Ghana have been arrested by the monitoring team of the
Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) .
Three Ghanaians who were supporting their operations have also been arrested.
The operation led by the head of
They have since been handed over to the Obuasi Police Command in the Ashanti region for action.
They are to be processed and sent to the Immigration headquarters in Accra for further action.
The Chinese were mining between Mfantseman-Takyikrom in the Upper Denkyira West District and at Hwidiem-
He said his team had to