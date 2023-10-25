Pilgrimage Groups Ghana calls for lasting peace in Israel

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 16:09

The Pilgrimage Groups Ghana, also known as the Pilgrimage Friends of Israel, has called for peace in Israel.

The group, made up of individuals and churches that visit Israel annually is praying for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The founder of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, made the call during a church service on Sunday [October 22, 2023] in Accra.

In attendance was Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa.

Since the renewed conflict, Israeli authorities have said more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 5,400 injured since Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian authorities on their part have said Israeli attacks have killed at least 6,546 people in Gaza and wounded more than 17,400.

Speaking on behalf of the Pilgrimage Groups, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

He decried the reprehensible acts of violence, which have not only taken over innocent lives but have also included the kidnapping of innocent individuals, including foreigners.

Such actions, the Apostle General said only serve to fuel animosity and disrupt international peace and security.

"We firmly believe that through open dialogue, understanding, and a mutual commitment to peaceful coexistence, a sustainable resolution to this deep-rooted conflict can be achieved," Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah stressed.

He also underscored the need to preserve innocent lives, urging both Israelis and Palestinians to refrain from further acts of violence.

Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Madam Shlomit Sufa

For her part, the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, painted a grim picture of the situation in Israel, referring to it as "dark times" where "evil" has struck the southern part of Israel.

She said the Hamas- the terrorist group behind the attack- has infiltrated into homes and villages killing indiscriminately along their path, men, women, children, babies, Jewish, Christians and Muslims; anyone they encountered in the most horrendous and cruel ways.

She said the terrorists kidnapped about 210 hostages, including children and women, when they were fleeing back to Gaza as ‘trophies’ and as ‘bargaining chips’.

“Kidnapping children and holding them hostage is a crime against humanity and a war crime and a moral perversion against all humanity,” she said.

Madam Sufa condemned these acts as crimes against humanity and war crimes, emphasising that they represent a moral perversion against all of humanity.

The Israeli Ambassador called for prayers for the lives of those held captive.

She also expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity Israel has received and underscored the determination to prevail against evil.