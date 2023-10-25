Chief Justice throws out OSP’s request to remove judge on Cecilia Dapaah’s case

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 25 - 2023 , 14:26

A request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for the Chief Justice to remove Justice Edward Twum from the Cecilia Dapaah case has been rejected.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had argued that, the High Court judge, Justice Edward Twum had shown bias against the OSP and wanted him removed from all cases involving Cecilia Dapaah.

But the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has refused the request by the OSP, which sought the removal of Justice Edward Twum as presiding judge of the case involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

At Wednesday’s hearing [Oct 25, 2023], Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports that Justice Twum adjourned the case to await the decision of the Chief Justice on the request, but shortly after the hearing, the OSP posted on social media that the Chief Justice had refused to accede to the request.

“By a letter dated 25 October, 2023, the Judicial Secretary informed The Special Prosecutor that, the Chief Justice is unable to acceded to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) request for his Lordship Justice Edward Twum to be recused and removed from all cases involving the OSP pending before him, the notice by the OSP read.

Public Notice

———-

By a letter dated 25 October 2023, the Judicial Secretary informed The Special Prosecutor that, the Chief Justice is unable to accede to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) request for his lordship Justice Edward Twum to be recused and removed from… — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 25, 2023

The request by the OSP was grounded on the belief that Justice Edward Twum appears to be highly prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor.