NPA hands over 500 dual desks to 3 schools in Binduri

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Feb - 29 - 2024 , 06:20

A major challenge faced by many public basic schools in the Binduri District in the Upper East Region is inadequate furniture for the school pupils to sit on for academic work.

As a result, the school pupils are compelled to either use concrete blocks as furniture on a daily basis or are forced to sit on the dusty floor to fully partake in academic activities.

For instance, in the Kukparigu Primary School, pupils in classes one, two, three, four and six do not have desks to sit on, a development which has been a great source of worry for the school authorities and the pupils.

The situation is no different in the St Peters Primary School, as the school pupils equally sit on the floor and on concrete blocks to study.

Intervention

To tackle the problem, the Member of Parliament for the area, Abdulai Abanga, solicited support from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to bring relief to the school pupils.

Following the appeal, the NPA has made available 500 dual desks for distribution among three basic schools in the district.

The beneficiary schools are the St Peters, Nafkolga and Kukpariga primary schools.

Handing over the desks on behalf of the MP at a brief ceremony, the MP’s representative, Alice Atubiga, said the gesture was to improve the furniture situation in the schools to enhance teaching and learning.

She noted that the timely support formed part of the corporate social responsibility of NPA towards improving education across the country, adding, the “MP is committed towards creating a congenial learning environment for the pupils to study in.”

She expressed gratitude to the NPA for the timely support, saying it would go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the pupils as well as boost the morale of the pupils to be regular in school, in their quest to acquire basic education.

She said “now the school children can sit comfortably in the classroom to fully participate in academic work to improve their performance” and further entreated the teachers and the pupils to properly take good care of the desks to prevent them from going back to sit on the floor.

Importance

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, underscored the importance of classroom furniture towards improving the academic performance of school pupils.

He stressed; “Let us just imagine a child leaving the house to school only to go and either sit on the floor or lie on his/her belly throughout the day to learn and the negative effects on him/her.”

While commending the NPA for the support, he assured the schools that the assembly would continue to procure more desks to reduce the furniture problem in the district to the barest minimum.