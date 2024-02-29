Dr Da Costa Aboagye heads NHIA

Doreen Andoh Feb - 29 - 2024 , 06:16

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Dr Da Costa Aboagye as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Dr Aboagye, who was the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, takes over from Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who has been nominated as a Minister of Health.

In a letter, dated February 27, 2024 and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, it explained that the appointment was pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

The appointment was done after the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The appointment took immediate effect.

When reached for comment, Dr Aboagye expressed appreciation to the President for the trust and confidence reposed in him and said he would give of his best to further the achievements of the scheme under the leadership of the immediate past CEO of the NHIA.

Profile

Dr Aboagye holds a PhD in Health Insurance Scheme (Research) from Leeds Beckett University (obtained in 2016), a Master's degree in Public Health and Health Promotion (obtained in 2010) from the same university, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Cape Coast (obtained in 2006).

He also obtained a higher national certificate in pharmacy technology from the Kumasi Technical University in 2002.

The 45-year-old national health insurance practitioner brings to the table a wealth of experience in the fields of national health insurance finance, public health management and health promotion.

Dr Aboagye led the country’s risk communication efforts and was part of the presidential task force for the management of COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana from 2020 to 2023.

Prior to being appointed as the director of Health Promotion, he was the cohort leader for Public Health and Health Promotion programme at the University of West London, United Kingdom and an external examiner on National Health Insurance Financing, Public Health and Health Promotion at both the University of Salford and London Metropolitan University.

Regional roles

He also chaired the Public Health Risk Communication and Community Engagement for Disease Control within the West Africa Health Organisation.

The role entails facilitating experience sharing, advocacy, learning, and promotion of better health through building stronger health systems across the 15 ECOWAS member states towards achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.

He also chairs the Africa CDC Public Health Risk Communication and Community Engagements Community of Practice for the 55 member states, aimed at promoting best practices, health system strengthening, including national health insurance finance, continuous learning and knowledge exchange in Africa.

Dr Aboagye has about 11 impactful research papers to his credit in the field of health insurance, public health and health promotion and also presented his research work locally and internationally extensively.

He has received many awards and citations, including the MTN Young Professionals Role Model in Health (Gold Category, 2020), the Golden Citizen Award (2021) and overall National Best Health Leader of the Year 2023.

He was honoured with the Order of the Volta – Companion Category last year for his contributions and sacrifices during the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2023.