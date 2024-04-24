Nation records reduction in infant mortality

Doreen Andoh Apr - 24 - 2024 , 10:38

Infant mortality in the country has reduced from 41 out of every 100,000 live births in 2014, to 28, representing a 32 per cent reduction.

Under five mortality has also reduced from 155 in 1988, to 40, while neonatal mortality has also reduced from 29 per every 1000 live births in 2014, to 17. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced this at the launch of the 2024 joint commemoration of Africa Vaccination Week and Child Health Promotion Week, in Accra yesterday.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said key among the reasons for the reduction was immunisation.

Achievements

Dr Kuma-Aboagye mentioned other notable achievements of immunisation to include freeing the country from the incidence of wild polio since 2008, elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus since 2011 and a drastic reduction in diarrhoea diseases among children.

He said childhood pneumonia and meningitis had also reduced partly due to vaccinations. However, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS and its stakeholders were working to improve on those areas to ensure that no child was lost to preventable causes, such as those that could be prevented through immunisation.

He also mentioned nutrition as a major component of child health and said it was a priority of the GHS and partners. “The first five years in the life of everybody is the most vulnerable period and it’s the period that consumes most of the health sector’s attention.

“This period sets the tone for a child’s growth and wellbeing and development. It is, therefore, welcoming that every year, stakeholders set aside a week to raise awareness and highlight childhood interventions and also empower stakeholders with information to know how best to ensure children thrived and survived,” the D-G added.

Vaccination Week

Africa Vaccination Week is an annual event slated for every last week in April. It aims to increase awareness and highlight the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases across the African continent.

It is typically under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and partners. During the week, various activities are carried out, including immunisation campaigns, advocacy efforts and community engagement initiatives to promote vaccination coverage and access to vaccines.

This year’s commemoration is on the theme: “Healthy beginnings: Investing in every child’s future.”

Launch

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, also launched a national COVID-19 vaccine integration and a document-vaccine related events response plans to help improve on vaccine uptake for better health outcomes.

Mrs Opare-Osei said although the country’s achievements were remarkable, they were far below the WHO targets for countries to reduce under five mortality to 25 per every thousand live births.

She touted the role of immunisation in ensuring optimal health and wellbeing for children and.

Joint commemoration

The Officer in charge of the WHO country office, Dr Frank John Lule, said the joint commemoration was a reminder of the importance of essential child healthcare interventions in safeguarding the health and well-being of children and communities.

“By ensuring all children receive essential vaccinations and have access to quality health care, we are investing in a healthier, more productive future of our country,” he said. Dr Lule also said that the number of children receiving basic antigens had increased from 19 per cent in 1988, to 75 per cent in 2022.

