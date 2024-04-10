MTN supports Muslims in Ashanti

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:54

Telecommunications company MTN Ghana has presented assorted food items to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Haroun Moomeen, as part of the company’s support to the Muslim community in the region.

The items, which included drinks, bags of rice, cooking oil and a live ram, are to support the Muslim community in the region as they prepare to celebrate the Eid-Ul-Fitr tomorrow, Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Presenting the items, the Acting General Manager of the Northern District Business of MTN, Simon Amoh, said they were to show appreciation to the Muslims for embarking on the prayerful journey and for praying for the country.

"We believe that as Muslims fast and pray for the peace of Ghana and the prosperity of its people, the same reflects on our business,” he said. Mr Amoh said it was in view of this that the company found it expedient to support them with food items that would reinvigorate them after the gruelling 30 days of fasting."

Commendation

Receiving the items, Sheikh Moomeen commended MTN-Ghana for keeping faith with the Muslim community over the years. "For more than 10 years, MTN Ghana has shown great faith in us and has, at every end of our 30-day fasting period, presented food items, drinks and others to us to help us celebrate the Eid, and we are grateful,” he said.

The Regional Chief Imam called on his people and the general public to patronise the services of the company, help it grow and continue assisting them and the country with their philanthropic acts.

Sheikh Abdul Moomeen reminded the public that the 2024 general elections were just eight months away, and cautioned the youth, especially, not to present themselves as tools for violence or disorder.

Instead, he asked them to be instruments of peace for the country.