Salt FM CEO undertakes development projects in Asante Akyem

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:46

A philanthropist, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has initiated and undertaken projects to support the development goals of communities in the Asante Akyem North Municipality.

His initiatives cut across areas including health care, education and sanitation, demonstrating his commitment to community development and public welfare towards the progress and prosperity of Asante Akyem Agogo and its surrounding communities.

Health, Sanitation

Last Saturday, Mr Frimpong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Salt 95.9 FM, a radio station in the Ashanti Region, laid the cornerstone for a clinic at Abrewapong as one of the many activities he was undertaking.

The project, which is being fully funded by the philanthropist, will serve five communities and therefore promises to revolutionise healthcare delivery in the constituency.

The clinic, therefore, stands as a beacon of hope for the health needs of residents and ushers in a new era of accessible and quality healthcare services. Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the project site last Saturday, Mr Frimpong, also commenced the construction for a 20-seater ultra-modern toilet facility for the residents of Wioso.

It was a proactive approach to addressing sanitation issues and tackling open defecation, a testament to his commitment to promoting public health.

Education

In Akutuase, the Salt 95.9 FM CEO cut the sod for a market centre, a project which seeks to create vibrant spaces for commerce and ultimately boost the local economy and bring about community cohesion.

Other projects being undertaken by Mr Frimpong include a 2-unit state-of-the-art classroom block for the Savior M. A., School as part of his vision of transforming communities through education and paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

Additionally, essential water storage tanks were provided to ensure clean water for students, while two deserving female scholars received brand-new HP laptops to enhance their academic pursuits.

The residents of Asante Akyem North, because of his benevolence in the communities, called on the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to institute actions to reopen the radio station that has been closed down by the National Communications Authority (NCA).