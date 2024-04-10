1st Batch of Nduom School of Business, Technology graduates

Joana Kumi, Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:44

The Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT) has graduated its first cohort of 25 students and admitted 90 new students.

The graduating class included eight females and 17 males at the ceremony held last weekend at the school’s campus at Ayensudo in the Komenda, Edina, Eguafo Abirem Municipality in the Central Region.

At the graduation ceremony, the Founder of the NBST, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, fulfilled a promise he made to the first eight admitted students, by presenting $1,000 to each of them.

Startup

Dr Ndoum explained that his original intention was to give the students seed money to start small businesses while still studying. However, he said this plan was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of you graduates would recall that I made a promise to you the first eight students who came here to start our institution. And that promise was to give you some money as capital to start some business while you are here on campus.

“That did not happen; so today, after you receive your degree, each one of you the eight students would receive in cash $1, 000," he stated at the graduation ceremony.

Wise investment

Dr Nduom, who is a business mogul and consultant, urged the beneficiaries to invest the money wisely, rather than spending it on transient pleasures. "I don't want you to go to use the money for drink and eat but to find some productive measures to start a business or invest the money for the future," he said.

He further gave an assurance that the institute was committed to ensuring the successful employment of all 25 graduates.

"As the first batch of alumni, we are asking you to keep us close because we will work with you to make sure that you move on to productive employment and great life experience," he added.

Dr Nduom said the graduation was a testament to the institution's dedication to providing quality education in business and technology. He reiterated the school's goal to become a leader in providing well-equipped manpower for the job environment, emphasising the practical learning environment of the institute.

He advised the graduates on the importance of persevering, being optimistic and valuing every opportunity. For the newly matriculated students, Dr Nduom urged them to emulate the hard work and dedication of the graduating class and pursue academic excellence.

The Rector of NSBT, Rev. Prof. Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, indicated that the school had made efforts to form partnerships with international universities, particularly in the USA.

He said the NSBT collaborated with the Ivorian Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to improve English language proficiency for 197 Ivorian students.

He emphasised that the Office of International Relations was planning to further these collaborative efforts. Prof. Nyarko commended the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for its mentorship and also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for its support.

A representative from GTEC, Emmanuel Newman, encouraged the graduates to apply their education towards solving societal problems and securing employment. He emphasised that the skills learned were versatile and could be applied in various sectors no matter the field everyone studied.

“It doesn’t matter what you read; if you read history, you can start a farm. With your skills, you can bring people together to do the farming; it doesn’t mean you will do the farming yourself,” he said.