Cape Coast Teaching Hospital receives machine for blood-related diseases

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:38

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has received an electrophoresis machine to aid in the effective analysis, diagnosis and treatment of blood-related diseases.

The electrophoresis machine aids in blood analysis and is used in forensics to compare DNA in medical laboratories to undertake genetic testing and in microbiology laboratories to identify microorganisms.

In addition to analysing proteins or DNA, electrophoresis is used to create purified samples of proteins. The machine, the first of its kind for the hospital, was presented to the hospital by the William and Muriel Foundation.

The Founder of the organisation, William Quaye, said the foundation was committed to improving quality healthcare, especially in rural communities.

Early detection

He said the purpose for setting up the WM Foundation was to help with early intervention of sickle cell disease and help support efforts at making Ghana and Africa the hub for research and testing for a disorders.

He said he had close family members who had died of sickle cell because of poor diagnosis, saying the foundation was committed to supporting the diagnosis and treatment of particularly sickle cell.

Mr Quaye said the foundation had done a lot of research, which indicated that the CCTH was a healthcare facility strategically positioned and accessible to residents. The Medical Director at the CCTH, Dr Stephen Laryea, who received the machine on behalf of the hospital, said the sickle cell disease prevalence was a worrying one and that about a quarter of the Ghanaian population had the disease.

He said efforts were currently being made to ensure sickle cell disease was diagnosed right from childhood to ensure early and effective treatment.

Complications

He noted some of the complications of sickle cell such as childhood strokes, while some had their hip bones dying off. He said if affected persons were picked up early, it would help in treatment.

He said that the installation of the machine it would also help with other haematological diagnoses and analysis. Dr Laryea said the CCTH had also become more and more known for the treatment of oncological diseases after the Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye teaching hospitals, adding that the machine was in the right hospital and would be put to good use.

He was hopeful other partners would support the hospital to expand its blood bank.