Kandiga Chief marks enskinment golden jubilee - Calls for collective commitment to peace

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 10 - 2024 , 09:09

A durbar has been organised to climax the golden jubilee celebration of the enskinment of Naaba Henry Abawine Amenga-Etego II as the Chief of Kandiga in the Kassena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

The well-attended event was interspersed with a rich cultural display of the people of the area to the admiration of hundreds of indigenes and visitors who thronged the community to take part in the celebration.

It was on the theme: “50 years of selflessness and charismatic leadership; Consolidating our unity and strength for holistic development”. The anniversary was graced by the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, who represented former President and Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Also in attendance was the District Chief Executive for the area, Gerard Ataogye, who represented the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Dituundini Adiali Ayagitam III.

Addressing the event, Naaba Amenga-Etego, said the people of Kandiga had made significant progress in various aspects of their lives, including the development of the community.

He said from a single primary school built in 1972 to provide education for the children in the town and other adjoining communities, there were now close to 10 primary and junior high schools serving the basic education needs of school-age children.

He said “therefore, we wish to make an appeal to the educational and political authorities for the provision of a senior high school as it is long overdue” adding, “we express our gratitude to the government for the massive improvement in water supply through the provision of boreholes, leading to an end in water-borne diseases”.

Further, he mentioned the eradication of harmful practices such as female genital mutilation which hitherto was a cultural practice strictly adhered to by the people for many years, despite its negative consequences on girls and women.

Commitment to peace

He, however, stated that they faced the challenges of peace and security due to ongoing struggles and legal battles over land boundaries, but added that “it is important to emphasise that we require a collective commitment to finding solutions to our struggles to promote peace and security”.

He commended the mediation committee led by former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba and other groups for helping to end a conflict between Kandiga and Doba.

“In this regard, I wish to appeal to our brothers and sisters in Doba to help us sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the area by trusting in the ongoing peace process” Naaba Amenga-Etego stated.

Visionary leadership

Prof. Alabi commended Naaba Amenga-Etego for his visionary leadership for over five decades which had led to improvement in the lives of the people. He called on the people to rededicate themselves to the principles of unity, strength and holistic development championed by Naaba Amenga-Etego, since his enskinment was for their mutual benefit.

For his part, Mr Ataogye lauded Naaba Amenga-Etego for playing a pivotal role in the initiation of several educational and health infrastructure in a number of communities, thereby bringing development closer to the people.

Further, he congratulated him for playing a central role in ensuring relative peace in Kandiga and Doba and assured the people of the government's continuous support towards improving their standard of living.

Pe Ayagitam III, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, underscored the importance of sustained peace in the area, as it was the pivot around which real development could be achieved.

