WADEMOS grooming next generation of democratic defenders

Daniel Kenu Apr - 10 - 2024 , 09:40

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has mentored 15 young activists selected from across West Africa under its "Next Gen Initiative" to defend the fragile democracy within the sub-region.

The initiative is designed to empower and equip the next generation of leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to promote positive change and strengthen democracy in West Africa.

The six-month mentorship programme, which commenced in October 2023, encompassed a four-week intensive online session, followed by a two-month mentoring programme with a recognised civil society organisation, and community-based project work.

First cohort

Referred to as ‘Young Leaders’, the first cohort of the inaugural Next Gen Initiative consists of Ophelia Awinboma Azure (Ghana), Mark Owusu Twumasi (Ghana), Ndey Fatou Nying (The Gambia), Zakari Emmanuel (Nigeria), Ohalete Lynda Chiamaka (Nigeria), Kotobidjo Nehemie (Benin), Sadiya Diallo (Burkina Faso), Diallo Aissatou (Guinea), Roslia Djedjo (Guinea-Bissau), Malamine Badiane (Senegal), Marina Terry (Sierra Leone), Sialyn Hawah Bockarie (Liberia), Ousman Goulo Abdoulaye (Niger), Pitekelabou-Potchossi Magnudawa (Togo), Tetchi-Yavo N’gbesso Jean-Yves (Cote d’Ivoire).

Selected from over 150 applicants, the 15 successful Next Gen Young Leaders received certificates from the Network for their participation in the programme. WADEMOS, a non-partisan, independent civil society-led transnational democracy solidarity network consists of over 30 civil society Organisations located in 15 countries in West Africa.

Keeping faith

Addressing the first cohort at a closing ceremony held at the CDD-Ghana office in Accra, WADEMOS Project Director, Professor H. Akwasi Prempeh, admonished the young leaders to forge meaningful relationships that would contribute to breaking the barriers that divide citizens of the sub-region.

“WADEMOS has a deep commitment to the youth, making sure that we raise a new generation of democracy defenders and activists. “It is all about offering you and the next generation a real prospect of living in free societies so that you can realise your full potential,” Prof. Prempeh noted.