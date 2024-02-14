Ladder gives clue in Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 14 - 2024 , 07:15

Forensic police are weighing up the value to put on a ladder they found leaning on the wall of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, following the suspected murder of the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the tourism facility.

Eric Johnson was found dead in a pool of blood last Sunday morning, apparently after he had been stabbed multiple times in a room inside his private villa on the hotel premises.

Sources have disclosed to the Daily Graphic that the ladder was discovered after Johnson’s body was found.

But the police, made up of a joint team from Accra and the Upper West Region, are in search of further clues as they probe the apparent murder of the CEO of the tourism facility.

Front view of the facility

Seven people have been picked up so far for interrogation over the murder of the businessman whose hospitality facility and safari park on several acres of land have turned Jirapa into a major tourist attraction in the Upper West Region.

Press statement

In a press statement last Monday, the police said two more suspects were picked up on Sunday night after the initial arrest of five following the discovery of the businessman’s lifeless body in the early hours of the day.

Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Kumbata Kwaku, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe are the suspects assisting the police with investigations into the multiple stabbing and murder of Eric Johnson.

All the suspects in police custody currently are employees of the Jirapa Dubai business empire.

Johnson, whose enterprise of hotel, restaurant, swimming pool, gym, conference halls, wildlife park and others has existed for just six years, was found dead in his private villa located on the premises of the facility.

Considered a very private person, his apparent murder has shocked the Jirapa community and the entire Upper West Region, with locals bemoaning the impact of his death on the business he founded and the local economy generally.

Indeed, in 2018, the Ghana Medical Association held a major national conference at the Jirapa Dubai, which endorsed its capacity and scope to host high-profile events.