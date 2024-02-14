Black History Festival scheduled for Ohio

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 14 - 2024 , 07:29

This year’s Black History Festival, initiated by a consortium of stakeholders, including the Diaspora Affairs Directorate of the Office of the President of Ghana, is scheduled to be held at the Columbus Marriott Airport Hotel in Ohio, USA, from February 22 to 24, 2024.

It is a collaboration of the Bureau for International Development, Exchanges and Commerce (BIDEC) and supported by the One Voice Consortium, KGL Group and M&C Group Global.

It is also under the auspices of the African Union Mission to the USA and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The festival which seeks to bring people of African descent from across the globe together will be held on the theme: "The Africa we want in a global setup – Rebuilding the Trans-Atlantic Trade ties for the socio-economic and cultural advancement of the peoples of Africa and the Americas.”

Held with an aim to strengthen ties and foster collaboration among attendees, the celebration is open to participants from all six regions of Africa as a reflection of the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The event will feature speakers, panellists and delegates from Africa, the Americas and the African Diaspora worldwide.

Special guests include Diplomatic Corps, Business Executives, Academia, other key personalities and the media.

There will also be coupled an array of activities, including the Black History Walk, Innovation and Technology Day, Black History Lecture, Global Africa Marketplace, the Africa-Americas Trade and Development Forum, and the prestigious Black History Makers Awards.

Significance

The Executive Coordinator of the festival, Stephen Selasie Asuo, confirming the date in an interview with the Daily Graphic, intimated that the Black History Festival aimed to reinforce historic connections, promote trade and development, and celebrated cultural heritage.

He said by facilitating collaboration and dialogue, the festival sought to set the stage for future partnerships in policy reforms, trade treaties, professional exchanges, tourism, and more.

"We are thrilled to host the Black History Festival 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, and look forward to welcoming participants from around the world," Mr Asuo said.

"Together, we will celebrate our shared heritage, explore opportunities for collaboration, and chart a path towards a brighter future for the African Diaspora,” he added.