K'dua Prisons Health Centre receives support from ASA Savings

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 19 - 2024 , 10:49

The Mile 50 branch of the microfinance institution, ASA Savings and Loans Limited, has presented medical equipment and medicines to the Koforidua Prisons Community Health Centre in the Eastern Region.

The items included 200 pieces of Amoxycillin, 15 packs of antibiotics, 60 packs of anti-malaria drugs, 56 pieces of cough syrups and 17 pieces of blood tonic, as well as a refrigerator and a 32-inch plasma colour television set among others.

Estimated at GH¢17,000, the items are to complement the government’s effort in promoting health care for inmates, as well as people living around the premises of the prisons.

Presentation

Making the presentation last Monday, the Koforidua Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Godson Adzafi, commended the staff of the prisons for their commitment and dedication to the inmates and those living in the area.

He expressed hope that the support given would improve the health condition of the inmates, as well as help in their transformation to fit into society after serving their sentences.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Officer of the company, Richard Nartey, stated that the gesture formed part of ASA’s CSR for people in the communities in which it operated.

He explained that the items would also help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is about the health and well-being of the people. He said while the television set was to entertain the inmates and those living around, the refrigerator would also preserve the medicines to ensure that they did not go bad.

Gratitude

The Officer-in-Charge of the Koforidua Prisons, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Francis Agyeiri Kwakye, expressed his sincere gratitude to the management of ASA Savings and Loans for stocking the infirmary with medicines.

He said the health centre was a new facility established to serve inmates as well as community members who would not want to join long queues at hospitals and clinics in the area.

Mr Kwakye indicated that although a new facility, the centre had well-trained medical professionals to handle acute cases and that it needed medical equipment to enable the facility to function well.

The Physician Assistant in charge of the facility of the Koforidua Prisons, Deputy Chief Superintendent of Prisons Samuel Fianko Ahwireng, said the new health centre was set up because the old one situated inside the prisons could not adequately cater for sick inmates.

Writer's email: [email protected]