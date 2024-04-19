Using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes criminal — FDA

Daily Graphic Apr - 19 - 2024 , 10:57

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned traders against the use of calcium carbide to ripen mangoes since it is hazardous and could negatively affect their health and that of consumers.

Advertisement

“The FDA wishes to inform the public that calcium carbide is toxic and using it to quicken the ripening of fruits is hazardous to consumers, and therefore, criminal,” a statement released by the regulator has stated.

The FDA urged the public to report to its outfit any incidence of chemicals being used to ripen fruits in the country.



Context

The FDA statement followed a viral video which indicated that some traders were using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes, hence the need to educate the public on how best to distinguish chemically ripened foods from the organic ones.

The FDA stressed that an ongoing survey it was conducting had so far not shown any mango containing calcium carbide. “The survey and testing are still ongoing alongside public education by the FDA on the hazards of using chemicals to enhance the ripening of fruits,” the statement said.

It, however, emphasised that the supposed “floating test” used in the video was not scientifically proven as the right testing method. “Scientifically, the cause of the floating of the fruit could be attributed to several other factors, including pest infestation through the activities of fruit flies and mango moths,” the statement added.