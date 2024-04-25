Kasoa-Winneba dualisation project progresses

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 25 - 2024 , 09:06

Work on the rehabilitation and upgrading of the 30-kilometre Kasoa-Winneba into a dual carriage road is progressing steadily.

The two contract projects, estimated to cost nearly $180 million and being funded by the Government of Ghana, are expected to be completed in three years. With work progressing, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has given an assurance that the ministry will work with contractors to ensure that significant sections of the dualisation project are completed and open to traffic by the close of the year.

He gave the assurance when he inspected work on the project last Monday.

Scope of work

The construction of the road involves 16 kilometres of service roads, the construction of interchanges at Budumbur­am, Awutu Bereku and Akotsi junctions, as well as a flyover at Sapato.

It also includes the construction of 16 footbridges 15 box and 51 pipe culverts, and walkways. Extra service lanes would also be provided at all entry points to the main dualised road to assist commercial drivers to pick up and drop off passengers.

When completed, the project is expected to resolve unacceptable travel times, uncontrolled access to the high-speed road, unsafe pedestrian crossing, reduced traffic and high threat of head-on collisions.

Roads, inspection

The minister toured the Akotsi Junction in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region area of the project as well as the Kasoa Walantu road which had been abandoned by the contractor.

Accompanied by officials of the ministry and departments under the ministry in the Central Region, Mr Asenso-Boakye also inspected work on the 5.9 kilometre Akwarley-Opeikuma road and the Bawjiase-Kasoa highway, the 12.5 km Ojobi- Senya Breku road and the Assin Manso-Essiam -Ajumako road

Also, he inspected the 16km Kasoa-Bawjiase highway rehabilitation work, which he observed was progressing with about 65 per cent of work done and with the contractor on site.

Significance

After the inspection, Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the work done so far. He indicated that the contractors had assured him that by the close of this year, major and critical sections of the project would have been completed and opened to traffic, expressing the hope that they would live by their word and complete work as scheduled.

He said the project had great socio-economic relevance to the area and the nation and government remain committed to ensuring it was completed as scheduled.

Funding

Mr Asenso-Boakye further stated that the government was committed to the prompt completion of roads across the country to better the lives of the people. He stated that all abandoned projects would be reassessed and possibly re-awarded and emphasised that the government would work to ensure funding for contractors to enable them to finish up the projects.

He, however, acknowledged that some of the abandoned road works were because contractors had not received funds from the government and gave an assurance that the government would mobilise funds to ensure the completion of abandoned road projects.

He urged all contractors to step up work to improve the quality of life of the citizenry.