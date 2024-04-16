Graphic, SIC step up partnership

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey Apr - 16 - 2024 , 09:05

The managements of SIC Insurance PLC and the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) are working to deepen their collaboration for their mutual benefits.

Both state legacy assets that play lead roles in their areas of operations would continue to explore avenues of supporting each other to enable them to deepen their growth and expand their frontiers.

For instance, while SIC provides insurance cover for some assets of the GCGL under a special financing arrangement that benefits both parties, the Daily Graphic and its sister brands serve as a pivotal credible and trustworthy brand that provides visibility to the public-listed company with majority state-ownership.

Courtesy call

This came to light when the Managing Director (MD) of the GCGL, Ato Afful, led a team from his outfit to pay a courtesy call on the MD of SIC Insurance at the Nyemitei House, the company’s head office, in Accra last Wednesday.

In the company of the Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa, the Adverts and Sales Manager, George Danso, among other officers, the GCGL MD and his team were received by the MD of SIC Insurance PLC, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, who was joined by the Deputy MD, Barima Bedumgya Boakye-Asante, Kenneth Acolatse, General Manager, Finance and Administration, the GM, Technical Operations, Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Nana Yaw Mantey, among other officers.

The two parties retraced their association which goes well into their formative years. However, well over a decade ago, SIC and GCGL started a closer collaboration between them.

The management of the SIC said the company was ready to expand its indemnity to cover more assets of the GCGL as well as provide tailor-made packages for individual assets and property of its staff numbering about 400.

The leading insurance company would also continue its partnership with the GCGL in organising thought leadership and specialised events going forward.

Transformation

Ms Duah-Yentumi said SIC Insurance was going through a changing phase, with strengthened internal controls, and efficient processes, with a significant change in mindset from a state-owned to a private sector mentality which had led to significant achievements over the last five to six years.

The SIC MD stressed that the company could underwrite any business, no matter how big, and that the company also had all the expertise the industry required. Ms Duah-Yentumi said having put its house in order in the recent past, it was time to step out and let the world know the full capabilities of the company, thus not only would it compete but SIC Insurance would also expand the general insurance frontier.

Contributing, Bedumgya Boakye-Asante said SIC Insurance PLC had been reorganised and repositioned to enable the premier company to take its pride of place and reach new heights in its leadership of the industry.

“Our relationship with the GCGL has been fruitful over the years, we are hopeful it will continue to grow and expand coverage to other lines of business the GCGL is engaged in,” the Deputy Managing Director said.

Bedumgya Boakye-Asante said clients of SIC were safe in all areas, such as claims payments, because the company had a strong foundation rooted in good investments backed by adequate reinsurance policies.

“No claim is too big for us, we have handled claims ranging from mining to oil and gas and what have you.” “In personal insurance, we can help design packages to give protection for your staff to cover their property and assets,” Bedumgya Boakye-Asante said.

Future bright

For his part, Mr Afful said both companies had enjoyed a good relationship for well over a decade and it was time to take it to another level. “For where you aspire to be and where we want to go with you as a critical partner, it would be useful for us to have pre-planning ahead of time,” he said.

Mr Afful expressed satisfaction with the services SIC provided which included swift claims payments with a personal touch. “SIC is very nimble for its age and these are the things we can take to the market because the brand can do many things that others cannot,” Mr Afful said.

He commended the company for delivering on its brand promises, a value that would continue to win the confidence and trust of the market. Mr Afful gave the assurance that aside from providing an avenue for marketing businesses, the GCGL and its brands were also ready to partner with SIC Insurance to tell its transformation and success stories.

Evolution

The Director, Marketing and Sales, GCGL, Franklin Sowa, informed the management team of SIC about the strong evolution taking place at the GCGL, with a focus on digital media, in response to changing consumer patterns.

“We are two credible and trusted brands and our collaboration will be beneficial to both sides, he said. Mr Sowa took the team through some of the programmes the GCGL had earmarked for the year, for which the partnership of SIC and other corporate bodies was welcome, to include the insurance fair, a housing and real estate fair, and thought leadership programmes such as the National Development Dialogue Series and Your Ghana, My Ghana, a political dialogue series to shape national discourse towards the December 7 elections.