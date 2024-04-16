Rotary International’s impact laudable — Asantehene

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 16 - 2024 , 08:42

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded Rotary International for its relentless contributions to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Advertisement

He said Rotary International’s innovation and progress in addressing healthcare beyond poliomyelitis, malaria, HIV and Aids and new emerging health concerns remained imperative.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave the commendation when he delivered the keynote address as guest of honour at Rotary International District 9104 at the first annual District Conference (DISCON) 2024 held at the Golden Bean in Kumasi last Friday (April 12).

Rotary District 9104 which covers the whole of Ghana was birthed on July 1, 2023, as a result of the redistricting of Rotary District 9102. It comprises 35 Rotary clubs with a combined membership of over 1,000 Rotarians.

The conference was held on the theme:“Rotary-Creating Hope in Ghana”.

Collaborative effort

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said Rotary continued to build robust healthcare systems accessible to all, saying that the collaborative effort was vital to surmounting complex challenges. He stressed that Rotary could magnify the impact of the bond to include the government, private sector and civil society organisations (CSOs) in achieving a sustainable and impactful outcome.

He further expressed the view that chieftaincy was also about seeking for peace, resolving issues and creating a conducive environment for people to thrive for the common good of society.

Additionally, the Asantehene urged the Rotarians and Ghanaians to be inspired by the theme of the conference to reaffirm their commitment to create hope for Ghana through development.

Problem solvers

The President of Rotary International District 9104, David Osei Amankwah, explained that Rotary was a Humanitarian Service Organisation that contributed to helping solve some global challenges.

“So far, about 10,000 students have benefited from our Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) programme in the Ashanti Region while about 50 with heart problems are to be treated in India,” he noted.

He said Rotary recently donated Gh¢100,000.00 in support of the Volta spillage victims to complement their service with purpose, compassion, commitment and determination.