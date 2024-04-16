Man, 40, in police grips for having sex with a goat

A forty-year-old man identified as Kwame Chelsea is currently in the grips of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command of the Western North Region, for allegedly having sex with a nanny goat.

The incident took place in Sefwi Donkorkrom, a farming community in where the suspect, a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was caught having sex with the pregnant goat in the bush.

The incident which was initially reported by Daily Guide, indicated that an eyewitness, confirmed the happening on Lord FM, a local radio station that he heard a goat bleating and rushed to the scene, only to find the suspect having sex with the nanny goat.

The eyewitness noted that he quickly informed the community, resulting in the suspect’s arrest, adding that “I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, was having sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his money.”

Chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, Nana Kwame Nyame II said when the matter was brought before him, he tasked his subjects to perform the necessary rituals to cleanse the land of any impending calamity.

He explained that he urged the panel and the residents of the area to forgive the man.