GOIL donates to Chief Imam

Raymond Arthur Apr - 17 - 2024 , 08:38

GOIL has donated quantities of food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, towards activities marking the end of this year’s Ramadan.

The items, presented to the Cief Imam at his Fadama residence in Accra, included cartons of assorted drinks, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of mineral water and cartons of tomato paste. Other items included sugar, Milo and cartons of Milk as well as fuel coupons worth GH¢5,000.

Support, sympathy

Presenting the items on behalf of the management of GOIL, the Public Relations Manager, Robert Kyere, said GOIL recognises the Muslim community’s contribution toward the country’s development and solidarises with them in their celebration after their 30-day spiritual journey.

He said as an indigenous company, GOIL believes in aligning itself to the various communities at all times, thus the decision to support the celebration of the Eid. He also delivered a goodwill message from the Group CEO to the Chief Imam and Muslim community – wishing them well during the 30-days of fasting.

Mr Kyere further conveyed GOIL’s sympathies to the Chief Imam, explaining that the visit was also to commiserate with him over the death of his wife.

Gratitude

The National Chief Imam received the items and, through his spokesperson, Sheikh Shaibu Armiyawo, expressed gratitude to GOIL and prayed for the success and progress of the company.

He acknowledged the yearly visits of GOIL and the company’s kind gesture to the Muslim community in the country. “We are grateful to GOIL for this thoughtful gesture. I am praying that in all your endeavours, may Allah bless every aspect of your business,” the Chief Imam prayed.