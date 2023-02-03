Geodrill builds Home Economics block for TAMASCO

Geodrill Limited, a company in the extractive sector, has financed the construction of a Home Economics Block for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) with GH¢210,000.
The company presented two cheques for GH¢150,000 and GH¢60,000 towards the construction of a befitting block for the school’s Home Economics Department.
It also furnished the block with modern facilities for the over 600 students taking the course.
The gesture was to meet the growing demand for Home Economics, a vital subject that teaches life skills such as cooking, budgeting and textiles.
It also empowers students, particularly young women, to take control of their lives and make informed decisions about their futures.
The Director of Human Resources of Geodrill Limited, Iddi Baah-Kurey, explained that the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and was to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.
Mr Baah-Kurey commended the management of the school, the 1983 Year Group, in particular, Dr Abdallah Ali-Nakyea, for supervising the construction and delivering it on budget within schedule.
He expressed satisfaction about the project, saying “this contribution will go a long way in ensuring that more students, particularly young women, have access to the valuable knowledge and skills that this subject provides”.
A refreshed Home Economics block gives students the opportunity to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills, which can be applied in a variety of careers.
From fashion design and interior decoration to food science and nutrition, the skills learned in the Home Economics classes can lead to a wide range of career opportunities and contribute to local development.
The Headmaster of the school, Mohammed Mustapha Yakubu, praised his predecessor, Rev. Edward Azeka, for collaborating with good corporate entities such as Geodrill Limited to make the project a reality.
“The project is a dream come true as it will help the school to achieve the vision of training students to be self-employed afterwards,” he said.
Rev. Azeka observed that Geodrill Limited's presentation came at an appropriate time, and praised the company for its generosity.
Geodrill Limited, a mining services company, was recently adjudged the first runner-up for Best Performing in Local Manufacturing of Mining Supplies and Support Services category at the 2022 Ghana Mining Industry Awards in Accra.