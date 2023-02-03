Court grants bail to rioting Krobea Asante students

THE Asokore-Mampong District Court has granted bail to the 43 rioting students of the Krobea Asante Vocational Training Institute at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.
Each of the students was granted a GH¢2,000 bail with a surety to justify and were directed by the court to report to the Effiduase Police once a week until their next appearance on March 2, this year.
The court, presided over by Samuel Buabin Quansah, also directed the students to sign a bond of good behaviour.
More arrest
Prosecuting, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kofi Blagodzi, told the court that the police had arrested four more suspects, thereby increasing the number of suspects to 43.
He said the police were also conducting forensic tests and investigations on the properties destroyed during the disturbances, and pleaded with the court to give the police more time to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.
Incident
The students were arrested during a violent demonstration which resulted in extensive destruction of properties belonging to the school and other private individuals on campus.
The police have charged them with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.
They first appeared in court on January 24, this year, and were remanded in police custody to reappear today.
Present in court were the parents and guardians of all the 43 suspects who were expected to stand in as sureties for their children and wards. — GNA