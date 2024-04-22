Dr Bawumia donates to 85 orphans

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 22 - 2024 , 09:22

The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has through the head of operations at his office, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, donated sets of neatly sewn dresses worth GH¢25,000 to 85 orphans drawn from the various Zongo vicinities at Akyem Oda.

Advertisement

The Headmaster of Nkawkaw Senior High School, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, made the presentation at a ceremony at the Oda central mosque last Wednesday as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

Alhaji Ibrahim said the Vice-President was concerned about the welfare of orphans hence the donation of the dresses during the Eid-ul-Fitr for them to enjoy the celebration.

He advised the orphans to attach special importance to both Islamic and secular education for them to get access to the free Senior High School system in order to become responsible future leaders.

He said Alhaji Ishmaela had given the assurance of rendering more financial and material assistance to the orphans to enable them to successfully complete their education. The Birim Central Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Abdalla, who supervised the presentation of the dresses, was full of praise for the Vice President and Alhaji Ishmaela for the donation, stressing that the gesture had gladdened the hearts of the orphans in the festive occasion.

He, however, appealed to the two benefactors to provide the orphans with their education needs to ensure the successful completion of their education, as well as the development of their innate talents.

The Chief lmam prayed to Allah to help the Vice-President and Alhaji Ishmaela to succeed in all their aspirations. He seized the opportunity to admonish the orphans to be disciplined, respectful and studious for them to grow up to contribute their quota to the national reconstruction programme.