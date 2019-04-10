Collaborate with govt to address challenges, veep urges Institution of Engineers

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged members of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) to collaborate with the government to address the challenges facing the country.
“Engineers are key as we try to build a new Ghana and as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineers, we have launched the first-ever comprehensive Building Code for Ghana,” he added.
Addressing the 50th presidential inauguration of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) at Senchi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region last Saturday, Dr Bawumia described engineering, especially indigenous engineering as a catalyst for the economic development of the country.
Earthquakes
Through the help of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, the Vice-President said the government had also set up a body to look into issues concerning earthquakes, how prepared the country was and the measures required to prevent or mitigate the impact of earthquakes on life and property.
He gave an assurance that the government would continue to work with the GhIE on all matters relating to engineering excellence.
GhIE President
In his inaugural address, the President of the GhIE, Ing. Leslie Alexander Ayeh, outlined priority areas to be covered during his tenure of office as the 50th President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers.
He said they included fashioning out continuous education programmes to assist Ghanaian Engineering practitioners to be abreast of the latest trends in the field and update their knowledge.
He said the GhIE had signed memoranda of understanding with the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institution of Civil Engineers of the United Kingdom and American Society of Mechanical Engineers to exchange ideas and knowledge.
That, Mr Ayeh explained, could position the Ghanaian engineer to be better prepared to partake in the global playing field, which kept on changing.
Other priority areas, he said, were broadening the base of participation of the Engineering Excellence Awards, ensuring strict professional practice and ethics, engaging the public on issues of interest and seeking to address the welfare issues of members and international relations.