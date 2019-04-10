IGP tours North East Region Inspects land, structures for police posts

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Appeatu, has said that the Ghana Police Service is set to deploy more personnel, provide adequate logistics and construct new posts across the country to fight crime.
He said the peace and security of the country could not be compromised by a few unscrupulous people for their parochial interest.
"We are not going to sit down for criminals to take over the country, we are in control and we will deal ruthlessly with them," he stated.
The IGP said these when he toured the North East Region last Monday.
Inspection
The visit by the IGP was to enable him to access the security situation in the newly created North East Region and inspect some lands that had been provided by the chiefs for the construction of police posts.
Accompanied by the Director General of Operations (COP), Mr George Alex Mensah, the Northern Regional Police Commander (COP), Mr Timothy Yoosah Bonga, and other senior officers, the IGP first inspected a structure at Kpasinkpe in the West Mamprusi Municipality which was provided by the chief of the area for a police post following the prevalence of armed robbery in the area.
The delegation gave an assurance that structural works to equip the building as a police post would be undertaken as a matter of urgency in order to deploy personnel to the area.
The delegation also inspected various robbery-prone areas in the region, including a professional spot where an official of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Mr Joseph Miigaai Jakperuk, was recently shot dead by some unknown gunmen.
They later inspected a 10-acre peace of land in Nalerigu, the regional capital for the construction of the regional police headquarters.
Courtesy calls
As part of the tour, the IGP and his entourage also paid separate courtesy calls on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri, Naabohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and the Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area, Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasingmong, to brief them on the activities of the service and solicit their support to help fight crimes in the area.
Both chiefs commended the IGP for his good leadership and commitment to transform the Ghana Police Service into a world-class service and enhance the fight against crimes in the country.
They pledged their total support to the service and appealed for the deployment of more personnel to the new region.
Community policing
While commending the traditional rulers for providing the service with structures and lands for the construction of police posts, Mr Asante-Appeatu appealed to the people of the area to serve as community vigilantes and report all criminal activities to the police.
"Policing is not the duty of only the Ghana Police Service, we have energetic men in the various communities so I am appealing to all of them to serve as community vigilantes and help us to fight crimes in their respective communities," he urged.