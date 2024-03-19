Book on Ghana’s Public Procurement Regime launched

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 19 - 2024 , 08:03

A book that attempts to evaluate procurement practice in line with public regulations and laws on procurement has been launched in Accra.

Titled, “An Appraisal of Ghana’s public procurement regime”, the 273-paged book takes readers on a journey by comparing the country’s legislation on procurement to that of other jurisdictions in a bid to get them to understand basic areas such as the county’s public procurement history, legal regime, procurement rules and methods, rendering processes, contract administration, complaints and administrative review system among others.

The book was jointly authored by George Novisi Kodzo Vukor-Quarshie, a Professor of Law at Mountcrest University College, and Michael Kofi Quashie, the Head of General Services at the Agricultural Development Bank Plc who has over 29 years of industry experience in procurement and materials management.

Review

Construction Lawyer and Procurement Expert, Dr Tett Affotey -Walters, described the book as the first comprehensive text of its kind authored in the country.

“The book traces the history of public procurement policy back to pre-1957 through institutionalisation of procurement policy in the statutes of Ghana.

“I have no doubt that this publication will provide a significant insight into public procurement practices and be an authoritative handbook to all stakeholders and reinforce our knowledge and understanding of the Ghana Public Procurement Law,” he said.

Recommending the book to students, graduates, professionals, and multinational and local organisations, he said the book went beyond the boundaries of the title.

“It is wholly packed and I must say that it is the first time i am seeing one piece that is loaded with all the facets of procurement practice.

“The book navigates to show a relationship between a proper procurement practice and enhancement of what we call rule of law,” he added.

Peter Bamfo, who represented the Speaker of Parliament, bought a copy of the book at GH¢ 20,000 on behalf of the speaker.

Timely

The Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Peter Quartey, who chaired the function described the launch of the book as timely considering the fact that the country was seeking support from the International Monetary Fund and needed to be efficient financially.

He said there was too much waste in the system, adding that if the public sector was able to get its procurement processes right, that waste could end.

“We are going to save the country a lot of money if we get our procurement right,” he said.

Context

Prof. Vukor-Quarshie explained that they sought consultations from different authorities in other jurisdictions to provide readers with a better appreciation of context of procurement.

As authors, he said they wanted to explain clearly the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) to help the readers understand the position of the law and what was required of every professional.