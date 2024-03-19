GIDA hands over sites for irrigation project at Afram Plains

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Mar - 19 - 2024 , 08:38

The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), has handed over two sites for the construction of irrigation facilities in the Kwahu Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

Dubbed "Afram Plains Economic Enclave Irrigation Project (APEEIP)" the facilities will be located in Ahenase-Pitiku and Ataneata-Nkwantanang in the Kwahu East District of the region.

They form part of the second phase of the government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ 2.0) programme.

The project is expected to cover 250 hectares of land in each community and will be completed within two years.

Project

The APEEIP is a multidimensional irrigation project that is being undertaken on six sites clustered under four zones.

In all, six sites have been handed over to contractors to implement irrigation infrastructure in areas such as Ekyeamanfrom, Konadu and Atonsu in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District and Kumawu NSS Farms in the Sekyere Afram Plains District in the Ashanti Region.

These areas have arable lands and abundant water resources consisting of streams, rivers and the Volta Lake to support crop production.

Zone One is made up of Kwahu Afram Plains South and Kwahu Afram Plains North; Zone Two is made up of Kwahu East, Kwahu West, Kwahu South, while Fanteakwa, Birim North, Kwaebibirem, Atiwa and Denkyembour constitute Zone Three. Zone Four also has Sekyere Afram Plains and Sekyere Kumawu.

The APEEIP will in total cover about 5,000 hectares of arable land in the identified zones for the production of cereals and vegetables.

It aims at addressing food insecurity and unemployment by increasing food production and crop yields to boost the national economy.

Significance

Addressing the chiefs of the two beneficiary areas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIDA, Eng. Oppong Boateng, said the project was crucial and formed part of MoFA's initiative to construct irrigation projects in six farming enclaves to create jobs and reduce importation.

"The APEEIP is estimated to create over 45,000 jobs along the value chain, reduce food importation, increase revenue generation from export of produce to European and West African markets, as well as open up the Afram Plains for other investment opportunities,” he added.

Mr Boateng said the project would also ensure an all-year-round farming of vegetables to augment the government's effort to reduce the importation of food.

He urged the contractors to abide by the terms of reference stipulated in the contract signed by both parties.

The Deputy Director of Crop Services at MoFA, Dr Harry Bleppony, encouraged farmers in the two communities to partake in the ongoing registration process to benefit from the PFJ Two.

Gratitude

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kwahu East, Isaac Agyapong, expressed gratitude to the GIDA and MoFA for the project.

He appealed to the contractors to do a good job and also finish on schedule.

The Director of Camelitos Company Limited, Eng. Dr Simon Ofori, gave an assurance that the project would be completed on time.

He, however, urged the residents to cooperate by lending their support for the work to be executed smoothly.