Melcom embarks on Independence Day health walk

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 19 - 2024 , 07:58

The management and staff of the Melcom Group of Companies have embarked on a health and fitness walk to mark the Independence anniversary of Ghana.

It was aimed at forging stronger bonds among workers of the various branches, particularly in Accra, who were by their managers and team leaders.

The walk, which commenced and concluded at the North Kaneshie branch of Melcom from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. was also to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Melcom’s Chairman, Bhagwan R. Khubchandani who passed on January 25, 2021, aged 84.

Also, as part of the celebration, the Melcom Group donated some relief items to two districts in the Volta region that were affected by the dam spillage.

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who was a special guest for the health walk, commended the management of Melcom for extending a hand of support to Ghana and particularly her constituency that was hit by the floods.

She encouraged collective efforts from businesses and employees to build a nation worthy of pride and appreciation.

“Thank you for joining us to mark our Independence Day today.

On this special day, let us all renew our collective efforts either as business owners, employers and employees on our journey to make our country one that we can be proud of and make Ghana great, strong and prosperous,” she said.

Innovative thinker

The Director of Communications at Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, praised Khubchandani's innovative thinking and remarkable business acumen.

He highlighted Khubchandani's philanthropy, particularly his investment in the Melcom Care Foundation, the primary Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Platform for the Melcom Group of Companies.

He explained that the chairman wanted to be remembered as an investor who led his team to provide affordability, luxury, convenience and comfort under the Melcom Brand.

Passion

A Director of the group, Rishi Melwani, described Khubchandani as disciplined and passionate about leadership and well-being.

“Many of you have fond memories of him.

A man who not only led our company with wisdom and foresight but also championed the lifestyle centred around health and fitness,” he stated.

Mr Melwani, who is also the grandson of the Chairman, said that his commitment to morning walk left an enduring impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Let's also celebrate our commitment to health and dedicate the strides to the memory of the man who led by example,” he said.