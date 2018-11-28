Boadu-Ayeboafoh appointed to IGP Advisory Board

The immediate past Director of Newspapers of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, has been appointed as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Board to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to lead the transformational agenda of the Ghana Police Service.
Other members on the board are Dr Joyce Aryee of the Light and Salt Ministry, Chairperson; Dr Samuel Tobin of Tobinco Pharmacy; Mr Ernest Bediako of Ernest Chemists; Mr Samuel Awua Darko of Vanguard Assurance; Mrs Kate Quartey Papafio of Reroy Cables and DCOP George Tuffuor, Director General Finance of the Ghana Police Service.
The Director-General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP David Eklu, is a co-opted member with DSP Henry Ayisi Mensah of the Police Transformation Programme Office as Secretary to the board.
Agenda
In a statement issued to the Daily Graphic, the board gave an assurance that they would work towards the realisation of the transformation agenda of the service to make it more effective and functional.
The board, therefore, intends to engage in nationwide consultations beginning with the government, Parliament, Police Council, Leadership of the Police Command, political parties and other identified stakeholders such as the Ghana Bar Association and the Military High Command to ensure that only applicants, who met the standards were recruited into the service.
The board observed that in recent years, the qualification standards had been compromised in the recruitment exercises which, they observed, had affected the quality of personnel in the service.
It said the: “Time has come for national consensus and understanding that recruitment into all the security services must be underpinned by professionalism and commitment to service rather than political patronage.”
Appeal
The board appealed to the public to participate effectively in the Police Week celebrations which begin at the weekend to promote greater public and police interaction and relationship.
It said that while the public had the obligation to point out weaknesses in the performance of the police, it must be aimed at strengthening the service to meet the needs of the people.