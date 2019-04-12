fbpx

Akufo-Addo's presidential staffers reduces to 957 from 998

BY: Graphic.com.gh

The total number of staffers at the Presidency as of December 31, 2018, was 957 showing a reduction from 998 in 2017, according to the annual report on Presidential Office Staff presented to Parliament this week.

The report was submitted to the House in accordance with Section 11 of the Presidential office Act 1993.

The latest number is a reduction from the 998 which was reported to Parliament for the year 2017.

The list pegs the number of ministers of state at the presidency at 10, presidential staffers at 28 and other junior political appointees, 254.

The total number of civil service and public sector employees at the Presidency stands at 665.

Parliament is expected to consider the report when it returns from recess.

The 2017 figure of 998 sparked criticism with questions over the Akufo-Addo Administration’s commitment to prudence and protecting the public purse.

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), for example, called on Parliament to thoroughly assess the list presented by the presidency with a view of depopulating it by removing persons with vague positions and superfluous roles.

The criticism was similar to what President Nana Akufo-Addo received for appointing 110 ministers.

When observers criticized him for the large size of his government size the President justified the appointments with the excuse that, the task ahead of them was huge, hence they needed more hands to deliver on their mandate.