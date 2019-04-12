fbpx

President Akufo-Addo tours new Ahafo Region

BY: Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the newly-created Ahafo Region Friday morning to begin a two-day official visit to the region.

He attended a durbar of the chiefs and people of the area after which he proceeded to Kokuom, Mim, Goaso and Hwidiem.

On the second day of his visit, the President will visit Kenyasi, Tanoso, Yamfo, Duayaw Nkwanta and Bechem to pay courtesy calls on various chiefs and hold town hall meetings.

He is expected to begin another two-day tour of the Bono East Region on Sunday April 14, 2019.

He was met by an enthusiastic crowd and the chiefs who chanted and danced to show appreciation to him for the creation of the region.

