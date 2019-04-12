President Akufo-Addo tours new Ahafo Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the newly-created Ahafo Region Friday morning to begin a two-day official visit to the region
On the second day of his visit, the President will visit Kenyasi, Tanoso, Yamfo, Duayaw Nkwanta and Bechem to pay courtesy calls on various chiefs and hold town hall meetings.
He is expected to begin another two-day tour of the Bono East Region on
He was met by an enthusiastic crowd and the chiefs who chanted and danced to show appreciation to him for the creation of the region.
