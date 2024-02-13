Akropong-Akuapem gets new library - Under Rebecca Foundation initiative

Feb - 13 - 2024

A new library facility has been inaugurated at Akropong -Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

This is the 13th of 15 libraries the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is aiming to build across the country through the Rebecca Foundation with support from other partners.

The library project is being undertaken with the aim to inculcate reading habit into schoolchildren by providing them with the right ambience, adequate, interesting and relevant reading materials to enrich their knowledge.

Well-stocked and provided with the appropriate furniture, the libary has been built to serve all persons, including persons with disability.

It also has 10 computers connected to the internet and also a printer.

There are washrooms which are also persons with disability user- friendly with underground water supplied by a water tank.Additionally, a residential apartment has been built for the librarian who will be in charge of the facility.

Ceremony

A ceremony to inaugurate the library took place at Akropong last Saturday and was attended by a number of stakeholders in the educational sector.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is also the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, stated that her ‘Learning to Read, Reading to Learn,’ initiative is to support the government achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) which aims to "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all."

She advised the children in the community and its environs to make good use of the library to enhance their knowledge.

“I advise the children in this community and its environs to make good use of this facility since it will go a long way to help them in future," she said.

Support appreciated

The First Lady also expressed appreciation to the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, and the people of Akuapem, as well as the municipal assembly for their tremendous support.

"I am very excited to see the completion of this ultramodern Library facility at Akropong-Akuapem here in the Eastern Region.

This is indeed a dream come true,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

She urged the traditional leaders and elders in the area to encourage their wards to make use of the facility.

Gratitude

Oseadeeyo Akuffo III in turn, also expressed gratitude for the library and tasked the people of Akuapem, especially pupils and students, to make good use of it.

He also stressed the need for every stakeholder in Akropong to help maintain the building and also keep it in good shape to serve its intended purpose, and also become a legacy.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, Samuel Awuku, said the whole constituency and for that matter the region, was proud of the good works undertaken by the First Lady through the Rebecca Foundation in supporting women and children in various parts of the country.

He said the constituency had benefited directly from the numerous good works of the foundation in the health sector already and now has a library to improve learning.

"On behalf of the People of Akuapem, I say a very big thank you to you, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for the kind heart you have for women and children in the country.

We have seen all the massive works you and your foundation are doing to help various communities in Ghana," he said.