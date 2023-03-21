Akoto Osei illustrious, very effective legislator - Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has paid tribute to the late former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, NPP mourns the death of Dr Akoto Osei, describing him as "a very illustrious member, very effective, very well respected, a very true gentleman".

In Parliament today Tuesday, March 21, Mr. Bagbin said “Dr. Akoto Osei was an effective legislator who was well respected, “The former Member of Parliament Dr Anthony Osei Akoto was not just a Member of Parliament but was also appointed a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning and later became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, he really distinguished himself at both the Ministry and in Parliament for Ghana.

“Before even joining politics he was a known face and very active civil society leader who worked in the then very vibrant economic NGO.”

He died on Monday a family source has confirmed to Graphic Online.

He was on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to a tertiary hospital where he passed on Monday.

Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo's first term from 2017 to 2021.

He served as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021.

The politician and banker first served as a deputy minister of finance in President John Agyekum Kufuor's government and later a Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

