NPP mourns the death of Dr Akoto Osei

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 21 - 2023 , 13:15

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed shock and disbelief at the news of the passing of former Minister of State and Member of Parliament, Dr. Akoto Osei. The sad event occurred on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Dr. Akoto Osei was a leading member of the NPP and served as a Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency for 20 years.

He was a renowned statesman who served the country as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufour administration and later as a Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The NPP in a press release described the late distinguished banker as a man who embodied humility, dedication, and selflessness in his service to Party and country.

The NPP also extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Akoto Osei's immediate family and the nation at large for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen.

To honour his memory, the NPP has directed that all Party flags at the national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

