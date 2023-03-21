Downsize your government - Fifi Kwetey to Prez Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government.

Mr Kwetey criticized the President for imposing haircuts on citizens and investors but failing to downsize his administration. He said concerns about the size of government have been raised by the Minority, civil society organizations, and the diplomatic community but have largely fallen on deaf ears.

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr Kwetey described the President as "a beggar with choice" and urged him to take action on the size of his government.

He said: "Do something about the size of your government. The fact that we even have a situation where with all this crisis, with the country suffering haircuts, the President and his government does not want to have what we call a government haircut is a tragedy, because that’s what you want to do.

"That’s what for example the German ambassador will tell you, that you are coming to us pleading for us to help you to be able to have debt forgiveness . But you are keeping size of government that in our countries that you expect our taxpayers’ money to be used to help you we do not keep. Then the President arrogantly tells them that they should not meddle in Ghana’s issue, a beggar with a choice.

“You’re on your knees begging for help and you still have the arrogance to be able to speak the way you do. Show some humility, go on your knees and show that you’re really in trouble and ask for help and stop showing the arrogance that you’re showing. So that’s an area that the President and his government should be able to do something. Do something about the size of your government,” he said.

He also revealed that the Minority in parliament had been instructed to fully oppose the approval of the President's Ministerial candidates until he downsizes his government.

Mr Kwetey expressed optimism that despite the voting going to be by secret ballot, his MPs, who are aware of the economic challenges the country is facing, will vote against any Minister nominee until the President acts on his government's size.

The German ambassador has also reportedly urged the Ghanaian government to downsize its administration to qualify for debt forgiveness.