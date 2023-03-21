Meet the 3 new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Mar - 21 - 2023

Three new members appointed to the Electoral Commission of Ghana to replace retired commissioners have been sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner

The Electoral Commission is one of the governance institutions provided under the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The Commission was established by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of 1993.

It was set up purposely to manage the conduct of all public elections and Referenda, to handle all matters directly related to the conduct of elections in Ghana.

It is made up of seven members – a Chair, two Deputy Chairs and other members who collectively constitute the policy-making and management body of the organisation and exercise general supervision over the activities of all staff.

The new commissioners were inducted into office on Monday, March 20, at the Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo urged them to uphold diligence in executing their mandate.

Even though their work will be subject to strict scrutiny by the public, President Akufo-Addo urged them not to be scared, and let no one try to cow them into submission.

“On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all the works of the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld,” he added.

After the swearing-in, Dr Appiahene who spoke on the members’ behalf said they are ready to deliver and contribute to strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

“We are, therefore, aware of the massive responsibilities and tasks that come with it.

“We want to state that we are poised and more prepared to deliver and contribute to the development of our democracy, especially in this digital era.”

