2 Central Region districts receive medical equipment from group abroad

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Apr - 03 - 2024 , 09:18

The Mfantseman Kroye Kuw in Virginia, United States of America, has presented medical equipment to two district health directorates in the Central Region to augment supplies and improve healthcare.

The beneficiary districts were Ekumfi and Abura Asebu Kwamankese. The gesture, undertaken at the cost of $5,000, included stethoscopes, surgical gloves, blood pressure sphygmomanometer kits, regular scales, baby weighing scales and stand scales.

Other items presented were mobile BP monitors with rolling stands, isolation gowns and thermometers. The President of the association, Benjamin Ekow Otoo, who presented the items, said the gesture formed part of activities commemorating the 10th anniversary of the association whose membership includes Fantes within Virginia and the DMV Area. (DC, Maryland, Virginia)

The theme of the anniversary is: “Celebrating a decade of Fante Heritage in the Diaspora; Health Evolution and Prospects in Ghana” Mr Mensah indicated that the donation was intended to help improve healthcare in the beneficiary districts.

The association, he said, also intended to educate the beneficiary communities on prevailing diseases such as hypertension, BP and related diseases commonly regarded as ‘silent killers’ in Ghana but which had not attracted the needed education and preventive measures.

Support

Mr Mensah said he was hopeful the donation would help the health staff in the beneficiary districts in the delivery of quality healthcare in the communities. He gave the assurance that the association would continue to promote the well-being of communities.

The District Director of Health for Ekumfi in the Central Region, Catherine Ampah-Brient, who received the items at Ekumfi, thanked the group for the donation, saying it would go a long way to promote healthcare in the area.

She called for urgent support to rehabilitate all community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compounds in the district as the rains set in. "For the convenience of clients and staff, we appeal for the urgent rehabilitation of these health facilities, especially as the rains set in," she stated.

Leaking roofs

She indicated that the roof of almost all the 18 CHPS facilities in the district leaked badly and health services delivery could be impacted negatively as the rainy season approached. She noted that though the district had some health facilities, they required rehabilitation and expansion to effectively provide quality healthcare

Ms Ampah-Brient said the district had one polyclinic, two clinics and 25 CHPS compounds including seven mobile health services facilities.

She further expressed worry about residents opting for prayer camps and other faith-based facilities rather than seeking attention at health centres when they were sick, saying education was ongoing in the communities.