TotalEnergies mentors students on Women’s Day

Suleiman Mustapha Apr - 03 - 2024 , 09:14

Female employees of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC in partnership with United Way Ghana have marked this year’s International Women’s Day by engaging the final year students of Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School in a self-development mentoring session.

The session, which is part of TotalEnergies Action Programme, revolved around setting post-graduation goals and working towards achieving them. The fifty (50) employee volunteers from TotalEnergies played a crucial role in actively engaging over 220 final year students of the school.

Interim Executive Director of United Way Ghana, Faustina Abbey, highlighted the importance of the event, saying the primary objective of engaging with the final year students was to establish a platform for appropriate guidance and ensuring their success in securing higher education or engage in meaningful employment after school.

“United Way Ghana is devoted to making a real social impact within underserved communities in three focus areas,” she said. She said education, health and income generation were the key building blocks for a quality of life in thriving communities.

“We envision a society where every person is empowered to lead an informed, healthy and productive life,” she added.

Shared goal

She said the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations, ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ was a powerful call to action that resonated deeply with the mission of United Way Ghana.

“Our shared goal is to inspire and empower young girls, making them aware of post senior high school opportunities available and encouraging them to prioritise their education.”

The Talent Developer of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC, Nana Ama Arthur, reiterated the commitment of TotalEnergies in fostering inclusivity and promoting female education and how to leave a sustainable footprint in society.

A question-and-answer session sparked insightful conversations as the learners shared their concerns about the future. Drawing from their own experiences, the volunteers provided practical tips on navigating the unknown. In some sessions, the volunteers’ humorous and inspiring personal anecdotes elicited laughter and engagement from the learners.

Overall, the event provided a platform for the girls to voice their concerns about the future and gain insights on making informed decisions. Volunteers of TotalEnergies and the staff of United Way Ghana met with the Headmistress and the female teachers to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the learners’ education.

TotalEnergies presented solar lamps, reading materials and texts to facilitate better learning and teaching, among other items to the school. The contribution is aimed at supporting learners to have access to quality education.