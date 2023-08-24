GHACEM Cement Foundation supports health, education institutions

The social investment arm of Ghacem Limited, GHACEM Cement Foundation, has donated 9,470 bags of cement to health and educational institutions in seven regions in the southern part of the country, to improve health and educational infrastructure.

This brings to 675,000, the number of bags of cement Ghacem has given out to deprived communities across the country, annually, at a cost of GH¢52 million, since the foundation was formed in 2002.

The recipient institutions are in the Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and the Greater Accra regions.

The Chairman of the foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, who presented the cement to the institutions, said the northern sector, which consisted of the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Brong East, Brong, Ahafo and Ashanti regions, would also receive 7,980 bags of cement today.

The chairman said the donation was to help improve their various projects to facilitate development in the country.

Aim

The Foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim said, was focusing on assisting projects that needed special attention.

In line with that, he said 3,000 bags would be donated towards the construction of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Children’s Cancer Unit building project, and pledged that “the council will continue to assist the project till its completion.”

The chairman of the foundation urged the beneficiaries to use the cement for its intended purpose, stressing that the foundation would carry out a post-donation visit to ensure that the bag of cement were being used for their intended purposes.

Addressing representatives of the beneficiary institutions on behalf of the Managing Director of Ghacem, the Takoradi Works Manager, Eric Appiah Odoom, said the company was proud to give back to communities through the Ghacem Cement Foundation for more than two decades.

He said while utilising natural resources during the production of cement, the company was concerned about sustainable development, and as such, had produced the different cement products in line with its long-term vision of having a sustainable cement production.

“In doing all this, we are also mindful about our environment, hence our conscious efforts and commitment to the reduction of carbon dioxide in both our Tema and Takoradi plants during production,” Mr Odoom said.

We have a goal to meet in 2030, so while others are just taking the clinker, not doing any innovation to it, we are finding alternative means of doing it, grinding it very fine,” he added.

A member of the council, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, said it was the aim of the foundation to ensure that health and educational infrastructure in the country were improved to augment government’s effort.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to use the cement for its intended purpose and continue to ensure that the aim of the foundation was achieved.