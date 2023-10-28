GCB Bank PLC supports dam spillage flood victims

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 28 - 2023 , 07:49

GCB Bank PLC has made a presentation to the dam spillage victims in the Tongu areas in the Volta Region.

A delegation from the bank, led by the Executive Head, Retail Banking, John Adamah, last Thursday presented food and various relief items worth GH¢200, 000 to the victims through the North Tongu District Assembly.

The relief items included 100 maxi bags of rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 50 cartons of tinned fish, 1000 bags of sachet drinking water, 100 mattresses, and 100 blankets.

Others were 200 pieces of sponge, 100 towels, 24 boxes of washing powder, 25 boxes of carbolic soap, 100 washing bowls, 180 normal bowls and 100 buckets.

The rest were 100 cartons of sanitary pads, 50 packs of toilet roll and 25 cartons of mosquito coils.

Show of empathy

Mr Adamah said the GCB Bank, like all well-meaning Ghanaians, were concerned about the plight of the victims and as a people-centred bank, placed a higher premium on the wellbeing of the people, hence the show of empathy and support.

“As a responsible indigenous bank, we are stepping in with the relief items now to alleviate the suffering of the people in the North, South and Central Tongu districts,” he said.

GCB’s Executive Head, Retail Banking, expressed the hope that the relief items presented would ease the discomfort victims were going through, having not just been displaced, but also lost their valuables.

Concern

Mr Adamah said GCB Bank was also concerned about the loss of businesses and livelihoods in the area as a result of the deluge and gave an assurance that the bank would continue to follow the situation and mobilise resources to support the people, if need be.

In a related development, the staff of GCB Bank, on the same day, donated a large package of clothes, bags of beans, gallons of palm oil and boxes of mosquito coils to the flood victims at a ceremony at Sogakope in the South Tongu District.

Floods receding

The District Chief Executive, Divine Osborn Fenu, expressed his gratitude for the items, which, he said, met the specific needs of the people.

He said the flood was now receding noticeably, and that was a glimmer of hope for the people.

So far, he said 69 communities were submerged by the floods and 4,216 people were putting up at 15 safe havens.

The DCE said 8,417 people were also staying with friends and relatives.