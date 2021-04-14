Ga queen mother returns after 5-year absence

The longest-serving Paramount Queen of the Ga State, Naa Deidei Omaadro III, yesterday touched down from a Delta Airline flight from the US to a festival of drumming and singing as notable dignitaries within the Ga State thronged the VIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome her.
The queen mother, who has reigned for 58 years, had been in the US since 2016 for medical treatment and returned in good health to occupy her office and resume her duties.
When she eventually emerged, a display of Ga culture — in an atmosphere electrified by the chanting of slogans and appellations by sub-queen mothers in reverence to their leader — began a formal welcome process, as the home delegation took turns to greet and hug Naa Deidei Omaadro.
The delegation was led by the Sempe Mantse and acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Adotey Otintor II.
Other members of the welcome party were a Member of the Council of State, Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson; Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey; NDC MP for Ablekuma South, Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije; the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Laud Commey; the MCE of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah; and the High Priest of the Ga State, Nai Wulomo.
Naa Deidei Omaadro was then decorated with the traditional “nanyra” leaves, an iconic symbol of grace and authority for people of the highest order in the Ga State.
Nai Wulomo prayed for strength, protection and guidance for the queen mother in her daily affairs.
Excitement
The Paramount Queen expressed her excitement for arriving in the country after five years of absence.
“While away, it had always been my prayer and hope that I would not succumb to death in another country, but to arrive safely in the country to spend time with my grandchildren and children before my final journey,” She said
She singled out Nii Adjiri Blankson and Mr Vanderpuije for their constant support to her while she was in the US.
Naa Deidei Omaadro also thanked the Ga Traditional Council and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing invaluable support, and urged the entire leadership of the Ga State to work in unity for the ultimate development of the people and the country.
Respect
The MCE of the AMA called on the Ga State to accord the queen mother the peace of mind and support to enable her to discharge her duties effectively.
He said it was admirable that the leadership of the Ga State had put aside any disagreements within their fold to converge in unity to welcome the Paramount Queen mother.
That, he said, represented a sign of unity, adding that they would work together to support Naa Omaadro in her quest to fully unite the Ga State.
Naa Deidei Omaadro III was enstooled in 1963.