Two feared dead in accident near Tesano Police Station

Two persons are feared dead after a mini-passenger bus, popularly called ‘trotro’, run into a breakdown truck near the Tesano Police Station in Accra in the early hours of Wednesday.
The victims include the driver of the ‘trotro’.
The accident is said to have occurred at about 4:30am.
Eyewitnesses say the truck, with a Togolese registration plate, had been at the same spot since Tuesday.
A rapid response team from the police and the Ambulance Service were at the scene to retrieve the trapped bodies from the vehicle.