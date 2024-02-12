Advertisement
'Jirapa Dubai' owner's death: Four more suspects picked by police
Four more suspects have been picked up by the police in connection with the killing of the owner of the safari resort in Jirapa in the Upper West Region, commonly referred to as "Jirapa Dubai".
This brings the number of suspects picked up by the police to five.
They are all staff of the hotel and safari park. It includes the manger of the facility.
The suspects have been named by the police as Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cosy Hill Hotel.
They are in police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was arrested earlier.
Police investigations are continuing to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to face justice, the police said in a press statement issued on Sunday [Feb 12].
Eric Johnson was reportedly stabbed to death on Saturday night.
He was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, which he owned.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Depart (CID) to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.
Eric Johnson recently built the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region.
As an entrepreneur, he revealed that he decided to build the safari resort in Jirapa to help create employment opportunities in the area and also to help open the area to tourists to help boost the local economy.
Read the police update statement below
POLICE UPDATE: FOUR MORE PEOPLE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF COSSY HILL HOTEL CEO AT JIRAPA
The Ghana Police Service has today 11th February, 2024 arrested four (4) more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, bringing the number of suspects so far arrested to five (5).
The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested.
Investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.
Writer's email:
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh