Next article: 'Jirapa Dubai' owner's death: Four more suspects picked by police

Airport View Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen gets new leaders

Daily Graphic Feb - 12 - 2024 , 08:31

The Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Airport View Chapter (AVC), has inducted into office a seven-member executive to spearhead the chapter into a renewable one-year term.

The executive is led by Emmanuel Nikoi Kotei, a Petroleum Professional and Head of Operations at the Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited, with Mike Peretu as first vice president,and Wisdom Setsoafia Amega as second vice president.

The rest are William Kodzo Kattah, Harry Amegashie, Kwesi Attobrah, a Banker, and Niibi Benjamin Nii Martey Botchway, a private Media Liaison and a Photojournalist with the Ghana News Agency, as Publicity Director.

Duty

Swearing the new executive into office, the Field Representative of the FGBMFI, Greater Accra Zone Three, Eric Asah-Addo, urged the executive to be diligent in the delivery of their mandate.

He said the Airport View Chapter had been one of the vibrant chapters in the country and expressed the hope that the new executive would work assiduously to re-establish the branch in fulfilling the mission and vision of the FGBMFI.

Mr Asah-Addo congratulated the new executives on their appointments and asked for God's grace and guidance to help the members to navigate their way around.

The immediate past president, Dickson Kwame Agyeman, said even though he had ended his tenure, he would continue to support and render his services to the fellowship in any way possible, adding that the FGBMFI was his family.

Commitment

The new chapter president, in his acceptance speech, on behalf of the new executives, pledged their commitment to the vision and mission of the FGBMFI.

Mr Kotei thanked the past executive for the services they had rendered to the fellowship and appealed for support in steering the affairs of the chapter.

FGBMFI

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is the world’s largest Christian businessmen’s organisation, networking thousands of members in more than 85 nations.

Besides providing a forum for contact, sharing experiences and exchange of ideas in fellowship, it also promotes Christian values among its members at all times and all places.