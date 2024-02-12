Baffoe-Bonnie, Omane-Addo now Deputy Directors-General ... Ghana Prisons Service

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 12 - 2024 , 08:22

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promoted two members of the management team of the Ghana Prisons Service to the role of Deputy Director General effective February 1, 2024.

They are Patience Baffoe-Bonnie and Francis Omane-Addo (PhD).

The President's appointment is in accordance with Article 207 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The two have served as Directors of Prisons since 2022, after a similar promotion, and come to the role with a wealth of experience, both having served in different roles at various times, spanning more than two decades, respectively.

Rising through the ranks

Though the third female to be appointed a DDG of the Prisons Service, Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie is the first woman to rise through the ranks to assume the position after 37 years of service.

Having joined the service in 1987, she has served in various managerial Staff and Command positions and served at almost all the regional correctional centres.

Keen to be an effective and efficient correctional officer, she furthered her education and was called to the bar in 2006, specialising as a Corrections and Security expert, Policy and Systems Analyst and Strategist.

She is also a Rule of Law expert, a Social Worker and a Human Rights expert with a special interest in women, children and the vulnerable, including prisoners.

Some of the notable management positions she has held in the service include the Director of Prisons in charge of Technical and Services, and the first Director of Health, where she established an efficient, robust and sustainable prison health system and achieved a zero COVID-19 infection in the prisons nationwide during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the international front, Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie worked with the United Nations Mission in Liberia as a planner, mentor and advisor.

She holds a postgraduate Law Degree Certificate from the Ghana Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Sociology from the University of Ghana.

Dr Omane-Addo

Dr Omane-Addo, a Project Management expert, was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service and was commissioned as an officer of the service in 1996, and has gained a wide range of experience at both national and international levels as a correctional officer.

Until his latest promotion, he served as the Director of Prisons in charge of Welfare and Human Resource Development and also acted as Director in charge of Agriculture.

On the International front, he has held the positions of Corrections Policy Advisor and Mentor at the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), the Project Manager of the World Bank Liberian Youth Employment and Skills Training Project (YES Project) with Landmine Action-a British non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Liberia, among others.

He also has a knack for academic work and has pursued various academic programmes among them, a Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Governance and Leadership, a Professional Doctorate in Project Management, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Corporate Governance from the KNUST, a Master of Science degree in Defence and International Politics from Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, as well as a degree in Forensic and Investigative Psychology from Wisconsin University College.

Directors of Prisons

Meanwhile, two Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP), Robin Asamoah Fenning and Simon Yao Adzah, have been appointed as Directors of Prisons.

Their appointment also took effect from February 1.