Fire destroys warehouse of Multipac Ghana Ltd

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 08 - 2023 , 09:13

Fire has destroyed a warehouse belonging to Multipac Ghana Ltd, a beverage manufacturing company in Tema.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at about 12am.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), it took firefighters about four hours to bring the fire under control.

The Deputy Director Operations Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters, Divisional Officer Grade 1, Joseph K. Forson who was at the scene said they received the distress call at 12:52 am and immediately dispatched the first fire engine from the Industry Area Fire Station, which was about two kilometers away to the scene.

He said on arrival at the scene within six minutes the crew observed that one of the warehouse at the premises of the factory where raw materials were kept was on fire.

After a brief assessment of the situation, the crew deployed to tackle the fire adding that multiple fire pumps were called in to support.

DO1 Forson said a total of six pumps and one water tanker from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority as well as ten private water tanker operators were called in to help extinguish the fire.

He said fire was brought under control at 4:20 am and totally extinguished at 6:33 am.

DO I Forson said there were no casualties or injuries recorded adding that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.