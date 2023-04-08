Kwahu Easter celebration: Scores participate in NPP's health walk

Maclean Kwofi, Haruna Yussif Wunpini & Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 08 - 2023 , 08:34

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters on Saturday [April 8, 2023] responded positively to the invitation of the party to participate in a Mega health walk as part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

The health walk which took off at Kwahu Bepong at 7:30am and ended at Mpraeso.

It was on the theme: "Let's arise and build Ghana together (Nehemiah 2;18)."

Some of the participants held placards bearing inscriptions such as "It is possible to break the 8", "Unity is key", "No more dumsor", "One constituency", "One ambulance", Teacher trainees allowance paid", "I am for Dr Bawumia because of the universal or code payment system", and "NPP is the best."

Some notable personalities in the governing NPP, including the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the General Secretary of the party, Justin Koduah Frimpong; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye also known as Nana B; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; and the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr. were all present at the health walk.

Also, a number of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives across the country took part in the health walk.

Scores of NPP loyalists clad in the party's colours and paraphernalia danced to blazing brass band and 'gyama songs' as the procession passed through the streets.

The police were also present on the ground to provide security for the patrons of the health walk.

The health walk was organised to enable party members as well as revellers who have come for the Kwahu Easter celebration to improve their health.

Kwahu Easter celebration has gained popularity not only in Ghana but internationally due to the many activities that are held during the event.

The Kwahu Easter celebration draws revellers from different parts of the world to the communities in the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern region.

Kwahu features the highest inhabited spot in Ghana – it is where the Christian Missionaries from Basel found their own “new Switzerland” – and the rocky green plateau breathes fresh air.

The name Kwahu applies both to the people and the area and has several dramatic explanations of its origin. One such explanation is that it was given to a tribe which decided to resist the expanding domination of the Ashanti Empire and barricaded itself on a high ridge overlooking the Afram River (Now part of the Volta Lake).

These peaceful people were nevertheless stout enough to guard their land by threatening to roll rocks down on anyone who came after them, and so outsiders called the area ‘’Kwahu’’- Go and die!